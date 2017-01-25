(Chicago Tonight)

Science/Technology

Study Finds Large-Scale Tornado Outbreaks Increasing

Jan 25, 2017 | Paul Caine
(Justin Hobson / Wikimedia Commons)

The increasing frequency of tornadoes, and a new study on gun violence. Those stories more from the world of science with Rabiah Mayas.

Politics

Reaction to Rauner’s State of the State Address, Illinois’ Fiscal Woes

Jan 25, 2017 | Evan Garcia

The governor strikes a conciliatory tone in his State of State address. We get reaction from public policy professionals with different points of view.

Culture

‘Sermon to White America’ Calls for Meaningful Action on Racial Inequality

Jan 25, 2017 | Nick Blumberg

Author Michael Eric Dyson on the challenges faced by black Americans, and why it’s up to whites to address racial inequality.

Culture

Ask Geoffrey: Was There a Panda at Lincoln Park Zoo?

Jan 25, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

Geoffrey Baer solves the mystery of a viewer’s “vague memory” from the 1940s, revisits an exhibit at the Century of Progress and opens the door to the Evanston History Center.

Science/Technology

MWRD Deal Aims to Reduce Algae Pollution in Chicago River

Jan 25, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal

The decadeslong fight to clean up the Chicago River took a step forward last week with the resolution of two lawsuits targeting phosphorous discharge that has polluted waters from Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico.

Health

City, UIC Form Academic Public Health Department

Jan 25, 2017 | Kristen Thometz
Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Julie Morita and UIC School of Public Health Dean Dr. Paul Brandt-Rauf sign an agreement formalizing the yearslong partnership between the two organizations. (UIC School of Public Health)

Wednesday morning officials from the Chicago Department of Public Health and UIC signed an agreement to strengthen and formalize their yearslong partnership. 

Politics

Rauner Responds to Emanuel’s ‘Partisan Rant’

Jan 24, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky

Gov. Bruce Rauner is poised to deliver a State of the State address Wednesday expressing optimism about Illinois’ future, but his one-time compatriot Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants him to apologize.

Politics

Emanuel: Illinois ‘Rudderless’ Under Rauner

Jan 24, 2017 | Nick Blumberg

Mayor Rahm Emanuel slams the governor for not having proposed a balanced budget, and suggests Gov. Bruce Rauner begin his State of the State address Wednesday with an apology to taxpayers.

Education

Critics Say CPS Cutting Special Ed Services to Save Money

Jan 24, 2017 | Paul Caine

Is CPS denying support services for children with special needs in order to save money? We speak with the author of a new report from the Better Government Association.

PoliticsEducation

School Funding Commission Debating Evidence-Based Model as Deadline Looms

Jan 24, 2017 | Matt Masterson

A team of Illinois legislators has spent the past six months looking for some way to fix the state’s broken education funding model. But with only a week left before its final report is due, concerns have surfaced about how soon any changes will be made.

Culture

‘World in Disarray’ Author Sees Post-WWII World Order Unraveling

Jan 24, 2017 | Paul Caine

From Ukraine to Syria, a former foreign policy adviser to President George H. W. Bush sees a “World in Disarray.”

Politics

Bipartisan ‘Grand Bargain’ Hits Pause in Springfield

New, Higher Taxes Added to Senate Proposal

Jan 24, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky

Illinois residents would pay a personal income tax rate of 4.99 percent under the latest incarnation of a bipartisan proposal proffered by Senate leaders. 

Culture

‘Lingerie Campaign’ Activist on Changing Saudi Culture

Jan 24, 2017 | Maya Miller
Reem Asaad (Maya Miller / Chicago Tonight)

Reem Asaad led the “lingerie campaign” that helped get women into the workforce in Saudi Arabia, and is now using her platform to highlight the ways social media has impacted the changing Saudi culture.

Politics

Chicago Activists Prepare to Defend Environment Under Trump

Jan 24, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
(Daniel Dionne / Flickr)

Dozens of Chicago activists met last week to plan a defense of environmental policies that appear vulnerable under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Culture

Dese, Dose and Dibs: the Midwest’s Weird Word World

Jan 23, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

How do you pronounce “Chicago”? Meet the author of a new book about how to speak Midwestern.

Politics

Susana Mendoza on New Role as Comptroller, Future of State Finances

Jan 23, 2017 | Evan Garcia
Susana Mendoza delivers her acceptance speech as Illinois' next comptroller. (blueroomstream.com)

Illinois’ backlog of unpaid bills exceeds $11 billion. Does Comptroller Susana Mendoza think the state can ever catch up?