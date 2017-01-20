Education

CTU Post Claims Furlough Dates Could Violate Labor Contract

Jan 20, 2017 | Matt Masterson
The ink has barely dried on the labor contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, but with a wave of upcoming furlough days announced, one side has made the claim that deal may have been violated already.

Politics

The Week in Review: Donald Trump Takes Oath of Office

Jan 20, 2017 | Alexandra Silets

Illinois lawmakers join scores of others in sitting out Donald Trump’s inauguration as protests abound. More fallout from the Laquan McDonald shooting. And the Cubs visit the biggest Sox fan at the White House. These stories and more with Eddie Arruza and guests.

Health

Study Offers Cancer Patients More Access to Targeted Drugs

Jan 20, 2017 | Kristen Thometz
For some cancer patients who have run out of treatment options, a nationwide study may be a beacon of hope by providing them with more access to targeted anti-cancer drugs.

Culture

Obama Library to be ‘Center for Citizenship’

Jan 20, 2017 | Kristen Thometz
Hours before the inauguration of Donald Trump, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama released a video outlining their plans for the future Obama Presidential Center.

Politics

6 Illinois Democrats Skipping Out On Swearing-In

Jan 20, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

At Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday as the 45th president of the United States, some of Illinois’ congressional representatives will be most noticeable for their absence.

Politics

Summit to Decrease Violence Addresses Kids’ Sense of Hopelessness

Jan 19, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky

How can Chicago stem the surge of violence? Police, prosecutors, and judges offered ideas Thursday for dealing with troubled youth, some of whom offered ideas of their own. 

Culture

Behind the Scenes at Chicago’s Puppet Festival

Jan 19, 2017 | Marc Vitali
Chicago Tonight goes behind the scenes at the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival to find out who is pulling the strings.

Culture

‘Hamilton’ Voices Rise at Women’s March on Chicago

Jan 19, 2017 | Marc Vitali

“Hamilton” may be the story of the Founding Fathers, but at its core are the Schuyler Sisters. Meet the actors who portray the three sisters in advance of their appearance Saturday at the Women’s March on Chicago.

Politics

What Past Presidents Tell Us About Trump’s Inaugural Speech

Jan 19, 2017 | Nick Blumberg

After a contentious campaign and a surprising outcome, how will President Donald Trump utilize his inaugural address?

Politics

Cullerton, Radogno Discuss Budget ‘Grand Bargain’

Jan 19, 2017 | Evan Garcia

The Illinois Senate leaders join us to discuss their negotiations and fiscal plans for the state.

Culture

Long-Eared Owls ‘Invade’ Chicago

Jan 19, 2017 | Jay Shefsky
Why are there so many long-eared owls showing up in Chicago this winter? Bird watchers call it an “eruption.”

Education

Noble Charters, CTU Take Steps to Protect Undocumented Students

Jan 19, 2017 | Matt Masterson

Educators across Chicago have continued calls for undocumented students to be protected from deportation and discrimination leading up to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.

Culture

Chicago Group Leaves Mark on Sundance Film Festival

Jan 19, 2017 | Maya Miller
Chicago Media Project co-founders Paula Froehle and Steve Cohen are on a mission to put Chicago on the map as the next impact media hub. 

Politics

Updated Details Released for Women’s March on Chicago

Jan 19, 2017 | Kristen Thometz

UPDATE: Chicago Police via Twitter announce Saturday that the 11:30 a.m. march to Federal Plaza is canceled due to the large number of rally participants, estimated by some to be 150,000. The rally will go on.

Culture

Chicago Counting on Complaints to Enforce New Recycling Ordinance

Jan 19, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
Chicago will depend on residents to help enforce the city’s updated recycling ordinance – at least initially. The changes, which took effect Jan. 1, mark the first update to the city’s recycling rules in 20 years.

Culture

10 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 18-22

Jan 18, 2017 | Maya Miller
Donald Trump’s inauguration, experimental art, a massive women’s march and “Monty Python” star John Cleese usher in the weekend. Here are 10 things to do in and around Chicago.