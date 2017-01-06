After failing to receive $18 million in funding from the state’s stopgap budget, state agencies are hopeful the latest grand budget bargain will deliver those funds.
An estimated 54.1 million visitors came to the city in 2016, getting totals closer to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s goal of annually attracting 55 million out-of-towners to Chicago by 2020.
Infants as young as 4 months old should be introduced to peanut-containing foods to prevent the development of peanut allergies, according to new guidelines.
Chicago Tonight correspondent Carol Marin asks the president about his legacy, violence in Chicago and whether he would consider pardoning disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
The incoming Trump administration has signaled a different direction with its policies on policing and civil rights. Does that mean Chicago may not have to comply with this report?
What will 300,000 local patients face if Obamacare is repealed? We speak with the CEO of the Cook County Health and Hospitals System.
In light of news that both Sears and Macy’s are closing stores across the country, what is the future for these once mighty and iconic brands?
A new book argues the teachers strike of 2012 did more than just force a contract. A look inside “A Fight for the Soul of Public Education.”
The brains behind a local nonprofit offering after-school help to Chicago students were included this week on a list highlighting the work of some of the rising young entrepreneurs across the country.
A modest but eye-opening new exhibition features practical works of art from the collection of a scholar on American quilts.
We share your thoughts about Paris Schutz’s conversation Wednesday with Gov. Bruce Rauner.
After four consecutive years of reigning as the top city for bedbugs, Chicago drops down to the No. 3 spot, according to a recent study by pest control company Orkin.
The state begins the new year, once again, without a budget. A one-on-one with Gov. Bruce Rauner to find out how he plans to finally come to a compromise.
The author of “Where the Wild Things Are” upended expectations by depicting menace, anxiety and “wild” behavior in picture books devoured by young people. We visit an exhibition highlighting his long career.
In the 1940s, a theater in the Loop was providing nightly news updates, and a professional cyclist was cleaning up with his Chicago chain of dry cleaning stores. Geoffrey Baer raises the curtain on these local history stories in this encore edition of Ask Geoffrey.
An 83-year-old cobbler inspires a shoe repair dynasty that spans three generations.