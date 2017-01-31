(Chicago Tonight)

Underway at the Museum of Science and Industry is the longest-running exhibition of African-American art in the country. Learn more about the museum’s program and the origins of Black History Month.
With an audience of officials appointed by President Donald Trump, the Heartland Institute has its best chance in years of “Resetting U.S. Climate Policy,” which is also the theme for its upcoming International Conference on Climate Change.
We discuss the prognosis for state and local job markets amid changing local and national politics.
In a split decision Tuesday morning, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted to approve education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.
State employees are in the middle of a political war on two fronts, both of which could leave workers broke. Both could also spur action that could end Illinois’ 19-month budget impasse by forcing a shutdown.
The latest from local elected officials on President Donald Trump’s travel ban after a weekend of confusion and protest at O’Hare.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Monday over the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s executive order, which they say targets Muslims.
The White House pushes back against criticism of President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Is the executive order a big setback for counterterrorism efforts?
Starting Wednesday, customers will pay a 7-cent tax on each paper and plastic bag provided by stores to carry out items in all Chicago retail stores.
A Chicago author’s new book lays out the case that we can all do better.
A majority of Illinois' congressional members have issued statements about President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries. Find out what they have to say.
For the last couple of years, the news about Chicago has rarely been upbeat. Thus it comes as little surprise that both Chicago and Illinois lost residents faster than any other major U.S. city or state in the last few years. But sometimes, they come back.
Metra fare increases as of Wednesday include 25-cent increases for one-way tickets and $11.75 more for monthly passes.
What began as a regular Saturday at O’Hare International Airport grew into a dizzying scene of demonstrators and attorneys working feverishly to release travelers who had been detained by U.S. customs and border patrol officials.
Cook County is more than halfway through a multiyear project that aims to make solar energy more affordable for residents.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson “felt light-headed” at a Friday morning press conference but did not lose consciousness, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.