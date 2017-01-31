(Chicago Tonight)

Culture

Museum Celebrates Black History Month With Annual Art Display

Jan 31, 2017 | Maya Miller
More than 100 works by African-American artists, including sculpture, are on display at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. (J.B. Spector / Museum of Science and Industry)

Underway at the Museum of Science and Industry is the longest-running exhibition of African-American art in the country. Learn more about the museum’s program and the origins of Black History Month.

PoliticsScience/Technology

Chicago-Based Climate Change Skeptics Eager for Trump to Reset ‘Fake Science’

Jan 31, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
Heartland Institute President and CEO Joseph Bast (Courtesy of Heartland Institute)

With an audience of officials appointed by President Donald Trump, the Heartland Institute has its best chance in years of “Resetting U.S. Climate Policy,” which is also the theme for its upcoming International Conference on Climate Change.

Business

How Healthy is Illinois’ Job Market?

Jan 31, 2017 | Evan Garcia
The College of DuPage hosts a career fair. (COD Newsroom / Flickr)

We discuss the prognosis for state and local job markets amid changing local and national politics.

Education

DeVos Approved by Senate Committee as Chicago Parents Protest

Jan 31, 2017 | Matt Masterson

In a split decision Tuesday morning, the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted to approve education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

Politics

Behind the Court Case That Could Shut Down State Government

Jan 30, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky

State employees are in the middle of a political war on two fronts, both of which could leave workers broke. Both could also spur action that could end Illinois’ 19-month budget impasse by forcing a shutdown.

Politics

Local Officials Condemn, Question Trump Travel Ban

Jan 30, 2017 | Paris Schutz

The latest from local elected officials on President Donald Trump’s travel ban after a weekend of confusion and protest at O’Hare.

Politics

Muslim Civil Rights Group Sues Over Constitutionality of Travel Ban

Jan 30, 2017 | Alexandra Silets

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit Monday over the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s executive order, which they say targets Muslims.

Politics

Does Trump’s Travel Ban Make Americans Less Safe?

Jan 30, 2017 | Paul Caine

The White House pushes back against criticism of President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Is the executive order a big setback for counterterrorism efforts?

Business

Chicago to Give Away 25,000 Reusable ‘ChiBags’ for Start of Bag Tax

Jan 30, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
(Illinois Environmental Council)

Starting Wednesday, customers will pay a 7-cent tax on each paper and plastic bag provided by stores to carry out items in all Chicago retail stores. 

Culture

Luvvie Ajayi Offers Up Some ‘Act-Right’ in New Book ‘I'm Judging You’

Jan 30, 2017 | Nick Blumberg

A Chicago author’s new book lays out the case that we can all do better.

Politics

Illinois’ US Senators, Reps. Respond to Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees

Jan 30, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal

A majority of Illinois' congressional members have issued statements about President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries. Find out what they have to say.

Culture

Back to That Same Old Place: Sweet Home Chicago

Jan 30, 2017 | Erica Gunderson
Chicago and Illinois lost residents faster than any other state or major U.S. city in the last few years. But some are returning. (From left: Araceli Arroyo / Flickr; © BrokenSphere / Wikimedia Commons)

For the last couple of years, the news about Chicago has rarely been upbeat. Thus it comes as little surprise that both Chicago and Illinois lost residents faster than any other major U.S. city or state in the last few years. But sometimes, they come back.

Business

Metra Fare Increases Begin Feb. 1

Jan 30, 2017 | Maya Miller
(H. Michael Miley / Flickr)

Metra fare increases as of Wednesday include 25-cent increases for one-way tickets and $11.75 more for monthly passes.

Politics

Refugees, Visa and Green Card Holders Detained, Turned Away at O'Hare

Jan 29, 2017 | Paris Schutz
Protesters gather at O’Hare airport Saturday afternoon. (Paris Schutz / Chicago Tonight)

What began as a regular Saturday at O’Hare International Airport grew into a dizzying scene of demonstrators and attorneys working feverishly to release travelers who had been detained by U.S. customs and border patrol officials. 

Science/Technology

Cook County Laying Blueprint for New Age of Community Solar Projects

Jan 27, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
(Solar Energy Industries Association)

Cook County is more than halfway through a multiyear project that aims to make solar energy more affordable for residents.

Health

Supt. Eddie Johnson Gets ‘Light-Headed’ at Press Conference

Jan 27, 2017 | Chicago Tonight

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson “felt light-headed” at a Friday morning press conference but did not lose consciousness, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. 