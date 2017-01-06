Politics

State Agencies Owed $18M in Domestic Violence Funds

Jan 6, 2017 | Kristen Thometz

After failing to receive $18 million in funding from the state’s stopgap budget, state agencies are hopeful the latest grand budget bargain will deliver those funds.

Business

Chicago Sets New Tourism Record in 2016

Jan 6, 2017 | Reuben Unrau

An estimated 54.1 million visitors came to the city in 2016, getting totals closer to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s goal of annually attracting 55 million out-of-towners to Chicago by 2020.

Health

Prevent Peanut Allergies: Give Kids Peanuts

Jan 6, 2017 | Kristen Thometz

Infants as young as 4 months old should be introduced to peanut-containing foods to prevent the development of peanut allergies, according to new guidelines.

Politics

President Obama Joins Carol Marin for One-on-One Interview

Jan 5, 2017 | Evan Garcia
(Courtesy of NBC)

Chicago Tonight correspondent Carol Marin asks the president about his legacy, violence in Chicago and whether he would consider pardoning disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Politics

Justice Department to Conclude CPD Investigation Next Week

Jan 5, 2017 | Paris Schutz

The incoming Trump administration has signaled a different direction with its policies on policing and civil rights. Does that mean Chicago may not have to comply with this report?

Health

What Obamacare Repeal Could Mean to Patients of Cook County Hospitals

Jan 5, 2017 | Alexandra Silets
(Chicago Tonight)

What will 300,000 local patients face if Obamacare is repealed? We speak with the CEO of the Cook County Health and Hospitals System.

Business

Macy’s, Sears Fight for Survival in Digital Age

Jan 5, 2017 | Paul Caine
(Courtesy of CNN)

In light of news that both Sears and Macy’s are closing stores across the country, what is the future for these once mighty and iconic brands? 

Education

How 2012 Chicago Teachers Strike Changed Fight Over Public Education

Jan 5, 2017 | Brandis Friedman

A new book argues the teachers strike of 2012 did more than just force a contract. A look inside “A Fight for the Soul of Public Education.”

Education

Chicago Education Program Founders Included in Forbes ‘30 Under 30’

Jan 5, 2017 | Matt Masterson
(Courtesy of pilotED)

The brains behind a local nonprofit offering after-school help to Chicago students were included this week on a list highlighting the work of some of the rising young entrepreneurs across the country.

Culture

Stitches in Time: Historic Quilts at DuSable Museum

Jan 5, 2017 | Marc Vitali

A modest but eye-opening new exhibition features practical works of art from the collection of a scholar on American quilts.

Viewer Feedback: ‘Sorry. I Don't Believe That You’re Flexible’

Jan 5, 2017 | Chicago Tonight

We share your thoughts about Paris Schutz’s conversation Wednesday with Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Health

Chicago Drops to No. 3 City for Bedbugs

Jan 4, 2017 | Kristen Thometz

After four consecutive years of reigning as the top city for bedbugs, Chicago drops down to the No. 3 spot, according to a recent study by pest control company Orkin. 

Politics

Gov. Rauner on Budget: ‘I’m Flexible’

Jan 4, 2017 | Paris Schutz

The state begins the new year, once again, without a budget. A one-on-one with Gov. Bruce Rauner to find out how he plans to finally come to a compromise.

Culture

Wild Things of Author, Artist Maurice Sendak Unleashed at MSI

Jan 4, 2017 | Marc Vitali
(J.B. Spector / Museum of Science and Industry)

The author of “Where the Wild Things Are” upended expectations by depicting menace, anxiety and “wild” behavior in picture books devoured by young people. We visit an exhibition highlighting his long career.

Culture

Ask Geoffrey: What’s the History of the Telenews Theater on State Street?

Jan 4, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

In the 1940s, a theater in the Loop was providing nightly news updates, and a professional cyclist was cleaning up with his Chicago chain of dry cleaning stores. Geoffrey Baer raises the curtain on these local history stories in this encore edition of Ask Geoffrey.

Business

Shoe Repair Dynasty: A Dozen Cobblers Across 3 Generations

Jan 4, 2017 | Jay Shefsky

An 83-year-old cobbler inspires a shoe repair dynasty that spans three generations.