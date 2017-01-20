The ink has barely dried on the labor contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, but with a wave of upcoming furlough days announced, one side has made the claim that deal may have been violated already.
The ink has barely dried on the labor contract between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, but with a wave of upcoming furlough days announced, one side has made the claim that deal may have been violated already.
Illinois lawmakers join scores of others in sitting out Donald Trump’s inauguration as protests abound. More fallout from the Laquan McDonald shooting. And the Cubs visit the biggest Sox fan at the White House. These stories and more with Eddie Arruza and guests.
For some cancer patients who have run out of treatment options, a nationwide study may be a beacon of hope by providing them with more access to targeted anti-cancer drugs.
Hours before the inauguration of Donald Trump, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama released a video outlining their plans for the future Obama Presidential Center.
At Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday as the 45th president of the United States, some of Illinois’ congressional representatives will be most noticeable for their absence.
How can Chicago stem the surge of violence? Police, prosecutors, and judges offered ideas Thursday for dealing with troubled youth, some of whom offered ideas of their own.
Chicago Tonight goes behind the scenes at the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival to find out who is pulling the strings.
“Hamilton” may be the story of the Founding Fathers, but at its core are the Schuyler Sisters. Meet the actors who portray the three sisters in advance of their appearance Saturday at the Women’s March on Chicago.
After a contentious campaign and a surprising outcome, how will President Donald Trump utilize his inaugural address?
The Illinois Senate leaders join us to discuss their negotiations and fiscal plans for the state.
Why are there so many long-eared owls showing up in Chicago this winter? Bird watchers call it an “eruption.”
Educators across Chicago have continued calls for undocumented students to be protected from deportation and discrimination leading up to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.
Chicago Media Project co-founders Paula Froehle and Steve Cohen are on a mission to put Chicago on the map as the next impact media hub.
UPDATE: Chicago Police via Twitter announce Saturday that the 11:30 a.m. march to Federal Plaza is canceled due to the large number of rally participants, estimated by some to be 150,000. The rally will go on.
Chicago will depend on residents to help enforce the city’s updated recycling ordinance – at least initially. The changes, which took effect Jan. 1, mark the first update to the city’s recycling rules in 20 years.
Donald Trump’s inauguration, experimental art, a massive women’s march and “Monty Python” star John Cleese usher in the weekend. Here are 10 things to do in and around Chicago.