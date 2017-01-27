(Chicago Tonight)

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson “felt light-headed” at a Friday morning press conference but did not lose consciousness, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson “felt light-headed” at a Friday morning press conference but did not lose consciousness, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
A Chicago gallery’s newest exhibition takes an unusual approach to addressing homelessness. Meet the creative team behind the “House” show.
Attorney General Lisa Madigan took legal action Thursday night that could bring an end to Illinois’ long-running budget imbroglio, by initiating either a shutdown or a compromise.
On Thursday, the Illinois Environmental Council released its Environmental Scorecard, highlighting the top pieces of environmental legislation (and legislators) from 2016.
Republican lawmakers help President Donald Trump in his first whirlwind week in office. Democratic Congress members join us with their reactions.
About 1,300 high school students completed Project Lead The Way’s college- and career-readiness credentialing program last year. More than 60 of those came from Stevenson High School – the highest total for any individual high school in the country.
2017 in Chicago is off to another violent start. Public schools face a resource crunch. And an educator experienced in how those problems intertwine is trying to tackle both.
Thousands have expressed interest in a march urging Donald Trump to release his tax returns. “We want to see your taxes, Mr. President,” said organizer Taran Brar.
For 36 years, professor Peter Hayes sought to understand and explain the Holocaust to students at Northwestern University. He joins us to discuss his new book.
Viewers sound off on our interview with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Restaurant deals, a polar plunge, the White Sox and a hip-hop festival usher in the weekend. Here are 10 things to do in and around Chicago.
Gov. Bruce Rauner largely bypassed Illinois’ myriad troubles and instead spent much of his speech Wednesday listing his administration’s achievements and calling for cooperation.
Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city that harbors undocumented immigrants is on thin ice, but the mayor and other city leaders say they aren’t backing down.
The increasing frequency of tornadoes, and a new study on gun violence. Those stories more from the world of science with Rabiah Mayas.
Board President Frank Clark said Wednesday that CPS has worked out a way to fill a $215 million void left in its 2017 budget. But the district says no final decisions have been made.
The governor strikes a conciliatory tone in his State of State address. We get reaction from public policy professionals with different points of view.