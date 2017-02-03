PoliticsScience/Technology

Chicago-Based Climate Change Skeptics Eager for Trump to Reset ‘Fake Science’

Feb 3, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
Heartland Institute President and CEO Joseph Bast (Courtesy of Heartland Institute)

With an expected audience of officials appointed by President Donald Trump, the Heartland Institute hopes to reset U.S. climate policy, which is also the theme for its upcoming International Conference on Climate Change.

Culture

Former Johnson Publishing Building Considered for Landmark Status

Feb 3, 2017 | Kristen Thometz

The landmark designation process started Thursday for the 110,000-square-foot S. Michigan Avenue building designed by black architect John Warren Moutoussamy.

Science/Technology

Doomsday Clock Moves 30 Seconds Closer to Midnight

Feb 2, 2017 | Erica Gunderson
(NASA)

Is rhetoric edging us closer to doomsday? Last week, the Doomsday Clock edged 30 seconds closer to midnight, putting the world two and a half symbolic minutes away from global annihilation. 

Business

City’s Goals for O’Hare Expansion Include More Gates, Competition

Feb 2, 2017 | Paul Caine
O'Hare Airport (N i c o l a / Flickr)

Negotiations are underway between the city and United and American Airlines over a new gate lease agreement that could determine O’Hare’s future development for a generation.

Culture

‘Chicago Voices’ Concert Showcases Diverse Local Talent

Feb 2, 2017 | Eddie Arruza
Renée Fleming and Doug Peck talk with “Chicago Tonight” about the upcoming concert.

A major, Chicago-centric concert this weekend showcases the city’s many voices.

Culture

Rabbi Herman Schaalman, Interfaith Leader, Dies at 100

Feb 2, 2017 | Alexandra Silets

We remember Rabbi Herman Schaalman, a Holocaust survivor and legendary interfaith leader who late in life gave up his belief in God.

Culture

Jonathan Biss, Acclaimed Pianist, on His ‘Obsessive’ Approach to Music

Feb 2, 2017 | Marc Vitali
(Courtesy of Jonathan Biss)

A studio performance by classical pianist Jonathan Biss.

Business

Chicago Barber’s 1957 Creation Becomes 3-Generation Success Story

Feb 2, 2017 | Jay Shefsky

When Chicago barber Fred Luster created a new product for his customers in 1957, he couldn’t have known what lay ahead. A look at the history of Luster Products.

Viewer Feedback: ‘The Ban Is Unacceptable’

Feb 2, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

Viewers weigh in on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

Culture

Buy Toys for Animals from Lincoln Park Zoo’s Enrichment ‘Wish List’

Feb 2, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
(Todd Rosenberg / Lincoln Park Zoo)

Siku the polar bear wants a floating stone. Bella the baby guerilla wants carrots. The holiday season has passed, but Chicago zoo animals are still hoping for gifts.

Culture

George Takei on Trump, Turmoil and Why ‘Trek’ Endures

Feb 2, 2017 | Nick Blumberg
George Takei (Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons)

The actor and activist hosts a screening and discussion of the film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” this weekend. We caught up with him to talk “Trek,” Trump and more.

Culture

10 Things to Do This Weekend: Feb. 2-5

Feb 2, 2017 | Maya Miller
Chicago bars offer food and drink specials for Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

An after-hours museum party, ice cream for breakfast and Super Bowl parties usher in the weekend. Here are 10 things to do in and around Chicago. 

Education

CTU Delegates Call on CPS Head Claypool to Step Down

Feb 2, 2017 | Matt Masterson
(Chicago Tonight)

Chicago Teachers Union officials issued a vote of no confidence Wednesday night on Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool after claiming he has worked to “dismantle and sabotage” CPS.

Education

School Funding Reform Commission Delivers Report, Legislation TBD

Feb 1, 2017 | Brandis Friedman

Another commission, another report on school funding reform. Will lawmakers’ recommendations create a new formula?

Culture

Ask Geoffrey: What Happened to Chicago Burger Chain Wimpy’s?

Feb 1, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

A viewer wonders what became of a Chicago burger chain that borrowed its name from a cartoon moocher. Geoffrey Baer serves up some hamburger history.

Culture

Honoring Chicago Poet Gwendolyn Brooks, Who Broke the Color Barrier

Feb 1, 2017 | Evan Garcia

The late Chicago poet Gwendolyn Brooks made history in 1950 as the first African-American author to receive a Pulitzer Prize.