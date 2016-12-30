Culture

Christmas Tree Recycling Program Begins Tuesday in Chicago

Dec 30, 2016 | Reuben Unrau
(Steven Depolo / Flickr)

As the holiday season winds down, it’s about time to take care of that Christmas tree that has begun to decay in your living room.

Politics

Long-Vacant Michael Reese Site Poised for Development

Dec 29, 2016 | Paul Caine

The city is asking for proposals to develop the former Michael Reese Hospital site, which has sat vacant for nearly a decade. But what’s the best fit for the 50-acre plot?

Culture

Christian Relics in the Chicago Area

Dec 29, 2016 | Chicago Tonight

Religious relics are important in many religions, and Chicago Sun-Times reporter Robert Herguth recently wrote about some Christian relics on our doorstep. He joins us to talk about what he found.

Culture

Civil Rights Icon on America’s Racial Divide, Then and Now

Dec 29, 2016 | Paul Caine
Norman Rockwell’s painting “The Problem We All Live With.”

Ruby Bridges became a civil rights icon at the age of 6, when she became the first African-American child to attend a previously all-white elementary school in New Orleans. She joins us in discussion.

Culture

10 Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Chicago

Dec 29, 2016 | Reuben Unrau
(Courtesy of Chi-Town Rising)

Ring in the New Year with live music, comedy, DJ beats, burlesque and bubbly this weekend. Here are 10 parties in and around Chicago.

Politics

17 New Illinois Laws to Know in 2017

Dec 29, 2016 | Kristen Thometz
(Meagan Davis via Wikimedia Commons)

Higher city property taxes and a slew of new state laws go into effect at the start of the New Year. We give you the rundown.

Business

Your Money: Year-End Financial Tips, Resolutions for 2017

Dec 28, 2016 | Chicago Tonight

As 2016 comes to a close, what are the smart steps we should be taking with our money? We get tips from a certified financial planner.

Politics

Study: Illinois’ Fiscal Mess Will Take a Decade to Fix

Dec 28, 2016 | Paris Schutz
(Ken Teegardin / Flickr)

It’s no secret that Illinois is in a perilous fiscal situation. But just how bad is it? A new study aims to answer that question definitively.

Politics

Term Limits: Would They Help or Hurt Illinois?

Dec 28, 2016 | Evan Garcia
(Daniel Schwen / Wikimedia Commons)

Despite apparent public support, the question of whether term limits should be imposed on legislators hasn’t made it onto the ballot in Illinois. We discuss the pros and cons.

Culture

Ask Geoffrey: Which Came First, Eisenhower or Old Main Post Office?

Dec 28, 2016 | Erica Gunderson
Old Main Post Office (Brianbobcat / Wikimedia Commons)

The Eisenhower Expressway runs beneath the Old Main Post Office, causing one viewer to wonder which came first. Geoffrey Baer delves into the history of these interlinked landmarks in this encore edition of Ask Geoffrey.

BusinessCulture

Chicago Shop Plays Key Role in Keeping World’s Ensembles in Tune

Dec 28, 2016 | Marc Vitali

Chicago Tonight visits a little shop in Chicago for a look at how to rejuvenate pitched percussion instruments – and to get a history lesson in concert tuning.

Culture

Erwin Helfer, Blues Professor, Pounding Pianos at Age 80

Dec 28, 2016 | Marc Vitali

A Chicago master of blues and boogie-woogie piano joins us in conversation and performance.

Business

A Final Toast to Iconic Chicago Restaurant the Cape Cod Room

Dec 28, 2016 | Eddie Arruza

For 83 years, the famous and not-so famous fell in love with the Cape Cod Room. But the iconic Chicago restaurant will soon serve its last meals. We tell you why.

Education

Chicago Documentary Filmmaker Killed in Ugandan Bus Crash

Dec 28, 2016 | Matt Masterson
(Betty Shabazz International Charter School)

David J. Steiner died Monday while travelling through a small Ugandan village. He was there to screen his film “Saving Barbara Sizemore,” a documentary made with Englewood teens about their fight to keep their charter school open.

Health

Study: Immediate Rewards Boost Success of Long-term Goals

Dec 28, 2016 | Kristen Thometz

Will 2017 be the year you start exercising regularly or eating healthy? If you’re planning on making such a New Year’s resolution, you might want to bake some immediate rewards into your plan of attack.

Culture

Critically Endangered Ape Born at Brookfield Zoo

Dec 28, 2016 | Evan Garcia
Sophia, a 35-year-old Bornean orangutan, gave birth to a female ape on Dec. 20. (Chicago Zoological Society)

The newborn female Bornean orangutan joins five other orangutans living at the Brookfield Zoo.