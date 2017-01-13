Politics

AFSCME Sets Dates for Strike Vote

Jan 13, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky
AFSCME members protest in Springfield in May 2016. (Amanda Vinicky / Chicago Tonight)

The prolonged standoff between Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois’ largest public employees’ union may lead to an unprecedented strike of state government employees.

Science/Technology

Cook County Surpasses Emission Reduction Targets

Jan 13, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Cook County is ahead of schedule on its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by 2050, a new report shows.

Politics

Sanders-Inspired Rally to ‘Save Health Care’ Happening Sunday in Chicago

Jan 13, 2017 | Kristen Thometz
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention. (Evan Garcia / Chicago Tonight)

Politicians and health care advocates across the country will hold rallies Sunday calling for the protection of millions of Americans’ health care coverage. Get the Chicago rally details.

Education

CPS Adds to List of Properties Up For Sale

Jan 13, 2017 | Matt Masterson
(Chicago Tonight)

After working to sell and repurpose shuttered school buildings over the past three years, the district announced in a school action update Thursday it will be adding 10 more surplus properties to the list of those available for sale.

Politics

New Report Reveals Low Morale Among Police Officers Nationwide

Jan 13, 2017 | Reuben Unrau
(Chicago Tonight)

A majority of police officers say their jobs have become more difficult and dangerous in the wake of high-profile deaths of black citizens during police encounters, a new survey by the Pew Research Center reveals.

Politics

DOJ Finds Civil Rights Abuses in Chicago Police Department

New Details Emerge on CPD Department of Justice Report

Jan 12, 2017 | Paris Schutz

Friday morning the U.S. Department of Justice makes public the results of its yearlong investigation into the Chicago Police Department. It is said to be sharply critical.

Science/Technology

Privacy in the Age of Voice-Activated Digital Assistants

Jan 12, 2017 | Alexandra Silets
Amazon Echo (Adam Bowie / Flickr)

Amazon’s voice-activated digital assistant is a hot seller, but there are privacy issues.

PoliticsBusiness

As City Prepares to Borrow $1.2B, Mayor Asks Moody’s to Withdraw Ratings

Jan 12, 2017 | Paul Caine
WBEZ reporter Dan Weissmann

The city plans to go to the debt markets for almost $1.2 billion, including more so-called “scoop and toss” borrowing.

Politics

Rauner on 2-Year Anniversary: ‘I Will Never Give Up’

Jan 12, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky

“We made some wonderful progress, also had some frustrations with lack of progress on some key items,” Gov. Bruce Rauner said of his tenure Thursday as he took to Facebook Live for a two-year review. 

Politics

Does Trump’s New Business Plan Satisfy Ethical Concerns?

Jan 12, 2017 | Evan Garcia
(Courtesy of CNN)

Does President-elect Donald Trump’s new business plan allay fears that he could be financially influenced as president? We examine the ethical and legal questions surrounding his business affairs.

Culture

Kurt Vonnegut Artwork Finds New Home at Chicago Veterans Museum

Jan 12, 2017 | Marc Vitali

We speak with the president of the National Veterans Art Museum about a new exhibition of sketches by the acclaimed author of “Slaughterhouse Five.”

Culture

Subversive Copy Editor: Dust Off That Dictionary

Jan 12, 2017 | Nick Blumberg

“Anyone who has deadlines should also have a dictionary.” So writes Carol Fisher Saller in her book “The Subversive Copy Editor.” Saller returns to Chicago Tonight with some simple advice.

Politics

Emanuel Names New Chicago Police Board Appointment

Jan 12, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has named former chief deputy U.S. Marshal John P. O’Malley to the Chicago Police Board, which decides the most serious cases of police discipline. 

Viewer Feedback: ‘Put the Blame Where it Belongs’

Jan 12, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

Our story about Pritzker Elementary School’s lack of a librarian drew strong opinions on both sides, and our story on social media and violence prompted your remarks. 

Politics

Madigan Wins Speaker’s Office, As Senate Sets Leadership Limits

Jan 11, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky

Michael Madigan wins an unprecedented 17th term as Illinois House Speaker, and the Republican Party is already undermining its own calls for bipartisanship.  

Culture

Tiger Woods-Designed Golf Course in Jackson Park Gets Green Light

Jan 11, 2017 | Paris Schutz

The Chicago Park District takes the first steps to bring a Tiger Woods-inspired golf course to Jackson Park, but not without controversy.