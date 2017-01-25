(Chicago Tonight)

The increasing frequency of tornadoes, and a new study on gun violence. Those stories more from the world of science with Rabiah Mayas.
The governor strikes a conciliatory tone in his State of State address. We get reaction from public policy professionals with different points of view.
Author Michael Eric Dyson on the challenges faced by black Americans, and why it’s up to whites to address racial inequality.
Geoffrey Baer solves the mystery of a viewer’s “vague memory” from the 1940s, revisits an exhibit at the Century of Progress and opens the door to the Evanston History Center.
The decadeslong fight to clean up the Chicago River took a step forward last week with the resolution of two lawsuits targeting phosphorous discharge that has polluted waters from Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico.
Wednesday morning officials from the Chicago Department of Public Health and UIC signed an agreement to strengthen and formalize their yearslong partnership.
Gov. Bruce Rauner is poised to deliver a State of the State address Wednesday expressing optimism about Illinois’ future, but his one-time compatriot Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants him to apologize.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel slams the governor for not having proposed a balanced budget, and suggests Gov. Bruce Rauner begin his State of the State address Wednesday with an apology to taxpayers.
Is CPS denying support services for children with special needs in order to save money? We speak with the author of a new report from the Better Government Association.
A team of Illinois legislators has spent the past six months looking for some way to fix the state’s broken education funding model. But with only a week left before its final report is due, concerns have surfaced about how soon any changes will be made.
From Ukraine to Syria, a former foreign policy adviser to President George H. W. Bush sees a “World in Disarray.”
Illinois residents would pay a personal income tax rate of 4.99 percent under the latest incarnation of a bipartisan proposal proffered by Senate leaders.
Reem Asaad led the “lingerie campaign” that helped get women into the workforce in Saudi Arabia, and is now using her platform to highlight the ways social media has impacted the changing Saudi culture.
Dozens of Chicago activists met last week to plan a defense of environmental policies that appear vulnerable under the administration of President Donald Trump.
How do you pronounce “Chicago”? Meet the author of a new book about how to speak Midwestern.
Illinois’ backlog of unpaid bills exceeds $11 billion. Does Comptroller Susana Mendoza think the state can ever catch up?