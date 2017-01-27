Health

Supt. Eddie Johnson Gets ‘Light-Headed’ at Press Conference

Jan 27, 2017 | Chicago Tonight

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson “felt light-headed” at a Friday morning press conference but did not lose consciousness, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. 

Culture

‘Radical’ Gallery Exhibition Houses 2 Homeless Chicagoans

Jan 27, 2017 | Maya Miller

A Chicago gallery’s newest exhibition takes an unusual approach to addressing homelessness. Meet the creative team behind the “House” show.

Politics

AG Madigan Files Motion to Stop State Workers’ Pay Until Budget Passed

Jan 27, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan speaks about campus sexual assault on Aug. 23, 2016. (Chicago Tonight)

Attorney General Lisa Madigan took legal action Thursday night that could bring an end to Illinois’ long-running budget imbroglio, by initiating either a shutdown or a compromise.

Science/Technology

Lead Testing, Energy Jobs Highlight Illinois’ 2016 Environmental Scorecard

Jan 26, 2017 | Alex Ruppenthal

On Thursday, the Illinois Environmental Council released its Environmental Scorecard, highlighting the top pieces of environmental legislation (and legislators) from 2016. 

Politics

New Reality: 4 Progressives Report on Congress

Jan 26, 2017 | Alexandra Silets

Republican lawmakers help President Donald Trump in his first whirlwind week in office. Democratic Congress members join us with their reactions.

Education

Stevenson Students ‘Leading the Way’ in STEM Program

Jan 26, 2017 | Matt Masterson
(Matt Masterson / Chicago Tonight)

About 1,300 high school students completed Project Lead The Way’s college- and career-readiness credentialing program last year. More than 60 of those came from Stevenson High School – the highest total for any individual high school in the country.

Culture

Former Fenger Principal Liz Dozier on ‘Chicago Beyond’ Project

Jan 26, 2017 | Nick Blumberg

2017 in Chicago is off to another violent start. Public schools face a resource crunch. And an educator experienced in how those problems intertwine is trying to tackle both.

Politics

Women’s March Inspires Trump Taxes March Chicago

Jan 26, 2017 | Kristen Thometz

Thousands have expressed interest in a march urging Donald Trump to release his tax returns. “We want to see your taxes, Mr. President,” said organizer Taran Brar.

Culture

New Book Seeks to Answer the ‘Why’ Behind the Holocaust

Jan 26, 2017 | Paul Caine
Peter Hayes

For 36 years, professor Peter Hayes sought to understand and explain the Holocaust to students at Northwestern University. He joins us to discuss his new book. 

Viewer Feedback: ‘Is This Guy Kidding? Chicago is Rudderless’

Jan 26, 2017 | Erica Gunderson

Viewers sound off on our interview with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Culture

10 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 25-29

Jan 26, 2017 | Maya Miller
Last year’s plunge saw mild temperatures and plenty of sun. (Courtesy of the Lakeview Polar Bear Club)

Restaurant deals, a polar plunge, the White Sox and a hip-hop festival usher in the weekend. Here are 10 things to do in and around Chicago.

Politics

Gentler Governor Calls for Compromise but Sticks to Demands

Jan 25, 2017 | Amanda Vinicky

Gov. Bruce Rauner largely bypassed Illinois’ myriad troubles and instead spent much of his speech Wednesday listing his administration’s achievements and calling for cooperation. 

Politics

Sanctuary City Stare Down

Jan 25, 2017 | Paris Schutz

Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city that harbors undocumented immigrants is on thin ice, but the mayor and other city leaders say they aren’t backing down.

Science/Technology

Study Finds Large-Scale Tornado Outbreaks Increasing

Jan 25, 2017 | Paul Caine
(Justin Hobson / Wikimedia Commons)

The increasing frequency of tornadoes, and a new study on gun violence. Those stories more from the world of science with Rabiah Mayas.

Education

CPS Announces February Public Hearings on Revised Budget

Jan 25, 2017 | Matt Masterson
(Chicago Tonight)

Board President Frank Clark said Wednesday that CPS has worked out a way to fill a $215 million void left in its 2017 budget. But the district says no final decisions have been made.

Politics

Reaction to Rauner’s State of the State Address, Illinois’ Fiscal Woes

Jan 25, 2017 | Evan Garcia

The governor strikes a conciliatory tone in his State of State address. We get reaction from public policy professionals with different points of view.