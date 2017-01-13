(Chicago Tonight)

The prolonged standoff between Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois’ largest public employees’ union may lead to an unprecedented strike of state government employees.
Cook County is ahead of schedule on its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent by 2050, a new report shows.
Politicians and health care advocates across the country will hold rallies Sunday calling for the protection of millions of Americans’ health care coverage. Get the Chicago rally details.
After working to sell and repurpose shuttered school buildings over the past three years, the district announced in a school action update Thursday it will be adding 10 more surplus properties to the list of those available for sale.
A majority of police officers say their jobs have become more difficult and dangerous in the wake of high-profile deaths of black citizens during police encounters, a new survey by the Pew Research Center reveals.
Friday morning the U.S. Department of Justice makes public the results of its yearlong investigation into the Chicago Police Department. It is said to be sharply critical.
Amazon’s voice-activated digital assistant is a hot seller, but there are privacy issues.
The city plans to go to the debt markets for almost $1.2 billion, including more so-called “scoop and toss” borrowing.
“We made some wonderful progress, also had some frustrations with lack of progress on some key items,” Gov. Bruce Rauner said of his tenure Thursday as he took to Facebook Live for a two-year review.
Does President-elect Donald Trump’s new business plan allay fears that he could be financially influenced as president? We examine the ethical and legal questions surrounding his business affairs.
We speak with the president of the National Veterans Art Museum about a new exhibition of sketches by the acclaimed author of “Slaughterhouse Five.”
“Anyone who has deadlines should also have a dictionary.” So writes Carol Fisher Saller in her book “The Subversive Copy Editor.” Saller returns to Chicago Tonight with some simple advice.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel has named former chief deputy U.S. Marshal John P. O’Malley to the Chicago Police Board, which decides the most serious cases of police discipline.
Our story about Pritzker Elementary School’s lack of a librarian drew strong opinions on both sides, and our story on social media and violence prompted your remarks.
Michael Madigan wins an unprecedented 17th term as Illinois House Speaker, and the Republican Party is already undermining its own calls for bipartisanship.
The Chicago Park District takes the first steps to bring a Tiger Woods-inspired golf course to Jackson Park, but not without controversy.