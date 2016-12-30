As the holiday season winds down, it’s about time to take care of that Christmas tree that has begun to decay in your living room.
The city is asking for proposals to develop the former Michael Reese Hospital site, which has sat vacant for nearly a decade. But what’s the best fit for the 50-acre plot?
Religious relics are important in many religions, and Chicago Sun-Times reporter Robert Herguth recently wrote about some Christian relics on our doorstep. He joins us to talk about what he found.
Ruby Bridges became a civil rights icon at the age of 6, when she became the first African-American child to attend a previously all-white elementary school in New Orleans. She joins us in discussion.
Ring in the New Year with live music, comedy, DJ beats, burlesque and bubbly this weekend. Here are 10 parties in and around Chicago.
Higher city property taxes and a slew of new state laws go into effect at the start of the New Year. We give you the rundown.
As 2016 comes to a close, what are the smart steps we should be taking with our money? We get tips from a certified financial planner.
It’s no secret that Illinois is in a perilous fiscal situation. But just how bad is it? A new study aims to answer that question definitively.
Despite apparent public support, the question of whether term limits should be imposed on legislators hasn’t made it onto the ballot in Illinois. We discuss the pros and cons.
The Eisenhower Expressway runs beneath the Old Main Post Office, causing one viewer to wonder which came first. Geoffrey Baer delves into the history of these interlinked landmarks in this encore edition of Ask Geoffrey.
Chicago Tonight visits a little shop in Chicago for a look at how to rejuvenate pitched percussion instruments – and to get a history lesson in concert tuning.
A Chicago master of blues and boogie-woogie piano joins us in conversation and performance.
For 83 years, the famous and not-so famous fell in love with the Cape Cod Room. But the iconic Chicago restaurant will soon serve its last meals. We tell you why.
David J. Steiner died Monday while travelling through a small Ugandan village. He was there to screen his film “Saving Barbara Sizemore,” a documentary made with Englewood teens about their fight to keep their charter school open.
Will 2017 be the year you start exercising regularly or eating healthy? If you’re planning on making such a New Year’s resolution, you might want to bake some immediate rewards into your plan of attack.
The newborn female Bornean orangutan joins five other orangutans living at the Brookfield Zoo.